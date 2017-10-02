HonorAir Knoxville celebrates 10th anniversary with 25th flight to DC

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — HonorAir Knoxville’s mission is to help WWII, Korean and Vietnam War veterans see the memorials that were built in honor of their sacrifice.

This month, the organization is celebrating their 10th anniversary. On October 4, 2017 their 25th flight will leave from McGhee Tyson Airport.

For each flight, HonorAir Knoxville flies veterans free of charge to Washington D.C. The veterans view the WWII, Korean and Vietnam War memorials and watch the changing of the guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

“When we did the first flight in October 2007, I really didn’t think past that flight. I thought it would be one flight and then we would be finished,” said Eddie Mannis with HonorAir Knoxville. “Now 10 years later we’re still going.”

Mannis said their will be a special celebration in honor of the flight. Congressional members will meet veterans at the Air Force Memorial.

“Every story is unique and I still get emotional every time I see the presentation or every time I talk to a veteran, because their stories are unique and they all experienced something different and the life changing process that this trip gives to them is pretty amazing,” said Mannis.

The public is invited to a welcome home celebration for the veterans at McGhee Tyson Airport at 8:00 p.m. at veterans arrive back home in Knoxville.

“That is the most memorable part of the entire day is the welcome home,” said Mannis. “Please come to the airport to welcome these men and women home.”

For more information on how to support HonorAir Knoxville or to register a veteran, visit HonorAir Knoxville’s website.