KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Many people in East Tennessee sent condolences to the City of Las Vegas and victims after a gunman opened fire during a country music concert.

At least 50 people were killed and hundreds were injured.

Knox County Mayor Tim Burchett:

Please say a prayer for the families impacted by the shootings in Las Vegas. — Tim Burchett (@timburchett) October 2, 2017

Knoxville Mayor Madeline Rogero:

Horrified by shooting in Las Vegas. Prayers for victims, families, @LVMPD. @mayoroflasvegas — Mayor Rogero (@MayorRogero) October 2, 2017

Tennessee Highway Patrol:

Our thoughts & prayers are with the victims, families & the @LVMPD. Please pray for Vegas. pic.twitter.com/SGrDG2LC4b — TN Highway Patrol (@TNHighwayPatrol) October 2, 2017

Kelsea Ballerini:

Just sad. And so sorry for the fans who came to sing and dance and be free and happy. thinking of everyone there & my friend @Jason_Aldean. — Kelsea Ballerini (@KelseaBallerini) October 2, 2017

Senator Bob Corker

Praying for all those affected by the senseless tragedy in Las Vegas, including a number of artists who call Nashville home. — Senator Bob Corker (@SenBobCorker) October 2, 2017