Bandit Lites employees safe after Las Vegas attack

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – At least eight employees with Bandit Lights, a lighting company headquartered in Knoxville, were in Las Vegas at the Harvest Festival when a gunman opened fire, killing dozens and injuring hundreds of people.
Six Bandit Lites employees were working with Jason Aldean who was on stage when the shooting began. Two others were working with different acts at the festival. Bandit Lites said all of their employees are safe and unharmed.
“The first thing on my mind, aside from the fact that it was terrible for anyone involved, was were any of our people hurt, were any of our people involved,” Bandit Lites Chairman Michael Strickland said.
Strickland spoke to WATE 6 On Your Side just after learning all of his employees were safe. Strickland said his employees said him bullets were everywhere and were even hitting the stage.
“For me, trying to imagine being in an area that small with bullets raining down and not knowing if the next one would hit you or not must be very very frightening,” Strickland said.
Stirkcland said crew members were locked up in tour buses for hours as police closed off the venue labeling it an active crime scene.
“They were in fear for their lives because the bullets were raining down from above, not in any one particular area but all over the place so for some 20 minutes they were not sure whether or not they were going to be shot,” Strickland said.
Now the company says they are prepared to help their employees cope with what happened in the short and long term as well as prepare for the worst in the future.
“We have active shooter protocols both in our facilities around the world and we counsel on what to do. Something like this leads us to understand we need to do more of that counseling,” Strickland said. “We can’t let people like this win. That’s what they want. They want to be disruptive. They want to stop our way of life.”
