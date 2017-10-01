Monroe County Sheriff’s Office responds to reports of a plane crash in Tellico Plains

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published: Updated:

TELLICO PLAINS (WATE) – Monroe County Sheriff’s Office confirms they are responding to reports of a plane crash Sunday afternoon in Tellico Plains.

The call came in around 4:30 p.m. The crash reportedly happening in the Cherokee National Forest near the Fish Hatchery on River Road.

Dispatch says they do not have officers on the scene as of yet.

It is unknown at this time if there are any injuries.

WATE 6 On Your Side has a crew heading to the scene to learn more about the incident.

This is a breaking news story stay with WATE 6 On Your Side for more details as they become available.

 

