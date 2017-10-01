Monroe County Sheriff’s Office responds to reports of a plane crash in Tellico Plains

TELLICO PLAINS (WATE) – Monroe County Sheriff’s Office confirms they are responding to reports of a plane crash Sunday afternoon in Tellico Plains.

The call came in around 4:30 p.m. The crash reportedly happening in the Cherokee National Forest near the Fish Hatchery on River Road.

Dispatch says they do not have officers on the scene as of yet.

It is unknown at this time if there are any injuries.

