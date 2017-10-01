Mayor Tim Burchett to host constituent meetings

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published:
Knox County Mayor Tim Burchett

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Knox County Mayor Tim Burchett will host nine constituent meetings during October to give citizens the opportunity to meet one-on-one and speak individually with him about issues that are important to them.  These meetings are open to the public.

Meeting times and locations are as follows:

Monday, October 2
5:30-6 p.m.
Bearden Library
100 Golf Club Road

Wednesday, October 4
3:30-4 p.m.
Burlington Library
4614 Asheville Highway

Tuesday, October 10
5-5:30 p.m.
Powell Library
330 W. Emory Road

Wednesday, October 11
2-2:30 p.m.
Howard Pinkston Library
7732 Martin Mill Pike

Tuesday, October 17
2:30-3 p.m.
Carter Library
9036 Asheville Highway

Wednesday, October 18
4:30-5 p.m.
Karns Library
7516 Oak Ridge Highway

Wednesday, October 25
5:30-6 p.m.
Farragut Library
417 N. Campbell Station Road

Thursday, October 26
5-5:30 p.m.
Fountain City Library
5300 Stanton Road

Monday, October 30
5:30-6 p.m.
Cedar Bluff Library
9045 Cross Park Drive
 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s