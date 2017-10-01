Mayor Tim Burchett to host constituent meetings

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Knox County Mayor Tim Burchett will host nine constituent meetings during October to give citizens the opportunity to meet one-on-one and speak individually with him about issues that are important to them. These meetings are open to the public.
Meeting times and locations are as follows:
Monday, October 2
5:30-6 p.m.
Bearden Library
100 Golf Club Road
Wednesday, October 4
3:30-4 p.m.
Burlington Library
4614 Asheville Highway
Tuesday, October 10
5-5:30 p.m.
Powell Library
330 W. Emory Road
Wednesday, October 11
2-2:30 p.m.
Howard Pinkston Library
7732 Martin Mill Pike
Tuesday, October 17
2:30-3 p.m.
Carter Library
9036 Asheville Highway
Wednesday, October 18
4:30-5 p.m.
Karns Library
7516 Oak Ridge Highway
Wednesday, October 25
5:30-6 p.m.
Farragut Library
417 N. Campbell Station Road
Thursday, October 26
5-5:30 p.m.
Fountain City Library
5300 Stanton Road
Monday, October 30
5:30-6 p.m.
Cedar Bluff Library
9045 Cross Park Drive