Mayor Tim Burchett to host constituent meetings

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Knox County Mayor Tim Burchett will host nine constituent meetings during October to give citizens the opportunity to meet one-on-one and speak individually with him about issues that are important to them. These meetings are open to the public.

Meeting times and locations are as follows:

Monday, October 2

5:30-6 p.m.

Bearden Library

100 Golf Club Road

Wednesday, October 4

3:30-4 p.m.

Burlington Library

4614 Asheville Highway

Tuesday, October 10

5-5:30 p.m.

Powell Library

330 W. Emory Road

Wednesday, October 11

2-2:30 p.m.

Howard Pinkston Library

7732 Martin Mill Pike

Tuesday, October 17

2:30-3 p.m.

Carter Library

9036 Asheville Highway

Wednesday, October 18

4:30-5 p.m.

Karns Library

7516 Oak Ridge Highway

Wednesday, October 25

5:30-6 p.m.

Farragut Library

417 N. Campbell Station Road

Thursday, October 26

5-5:30 p.m.

Fountain City Library

5300 Stanton Road

Monday, October 30

5:30-6 p.m.

Cedar Bluff Library

9045 Cross Park Drive

