East Tennessee family with ties to Puerto Rico: how you can help relief efforts

KNOXVILLE (WATE)- In the days following Hurricane Maria, families waited to hear from their relatives living in Puerto Rico.

Hector Santos waited 10 days to hear his father’s voice.

“Everything destroyed, the only way this can be saved is if we bring things from the outside…” said Santos.

Hector and his wife, Janyre, are both from Puerto Rico. They moved to East Tennessee 7 year ago. The last two weeks they’ve rallied with others who have loved ones in Puerto Rico– many without service and power.

“These citizens are suffering. They need water, they need food, they need help.” said Santos.

They’re part of a bigger group, East Tennessee for Puerto Rico. What started as a few connecting on Facebook has turned into relief efforts — collecting donations locally to send to the island.

“So focused on bringing help to the Island we are mute to everything else.” said Hector.

Schedule for Dropping off relief items:

Monday to Thursday 9:00 AM to 4:00 at West Church Dutch Valley 1416 Breda Dr. Knoxville, TN

Saturday October 7th, 10AM-6 PM: Tennessee Valley Unitarian Universalist Church 2931 Kingston Pike, Knoxville

Monday to Friday 8:30 AM to 4:00 PM at Remote Area Medical (RAM) 2200 Stock Creek Blvd. Rockford, TN

Anyone choosing to drop off at the RAM Headquarters should follow the signs for the “donation” drop off and will receive help unloading, if they wish.

The central location for donations is at the RAM headquarters.

Donation Items Needed:

bottled water

baby wipes

hand sanitizer

sanitizer diapers (babies and adults)

canned and dry nonperishable foods

baby formulas

hygiene products

small fire extinguishers

manual can openers

wrenches to turn off gas lines

battery-operated radios

MORE: disinfectants, paper cups, plates, napkins, disposable cutlery, latex gloves, work gloves, sterile eye wash, sunscreen, antibiotic ointment, adhesive (duct) tape, prepackaged tarps, tents, medical supplies, communication equipment, satellite phones, and generators.

Constructions Supplies (New): extension cords, ground fault protectors, pop-up canopies, shovels, wheelbarrows, crowbars, hammers, utility knives, work gloves, wood panels, electric generators or tools that work with fuel, electric cables, tarps, ropes, chainsaws, and safety glasses

Other ways to send monetary donations online include: UNICEF, American Red Cross.