Vols Welcome SEC Nation to Rocky Top

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The Tennessee Volunteers faced off against the Georgia Bulldogs Sept. 30 and before the game even got started, the Vols welcomed SEC Nation to Rocky Top.

“If you’re a Vol, you’re a Vol for life,” Jeanie Brown, Vol fan, said.

SEC Nation made an appearance in front of Ayres Hall at the University of Tennessee, building excitement before the SEC match up.

“SEC Nation was really fun. It was a great experience,” Kiley Dibble said. “I never really did anything like that before so it was pretty exciting.”

SEC Nation’s visit came on the heels of a tough loss for the Vols, after losing to their other SEC rival, the Florida Gators two weeks ago.

“I think it’s a tribute to Tennessee’s football program,” Karlton Fredebeil said.

“It’s big,” Ryan Richter, said, “obviously the hail marry loss to Florida hurt but I think SEC Nation showing up shows some validity in the program and hopefully a good game tonight.”

“I still think that Tennessee is a powerhouse and can regain control over the East,” Brown said. “I think that it gives some credibility to the fact that we still are in the hunt, still in the race and we can still do anything we want to do.”

Fans say they feel encouraged by the national spotlight and hope this will only build momentum for the rest of the college football season.

“People who don’t come here don’t know what it’s like and don’t know the fan base or the traditions that are,” Devon Gilbert said. “They underestimate us, but we’re on the map and we’re here to make a noise.”