Vols take on Bulldogs Saturday at Neyland Stadium

By Published: Updated:

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – University of Tennessee Vols take on the Georgia Bulldogs Saturday afternoon at Neyland Stadium. WATE 6 On Your Side’s Sport’s Director Marshall Hughes live blog:

1st qt:

Georgia 3

Tennessee 0

4:00

 

3:45

 

3:30

The last time the Vols played the Dawgs it ended with a nail-biter. A Hail Mary pass that helped Vols snag the win.

SEC Nation was also on hand this morning at Neyland Stadium.

Peyton Manning is also supposed to be honored during halftime Saturday.

The game is set to kick off at Neyland Stadium at 3:30, If you can’t attend the game you can catch on CBS.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s