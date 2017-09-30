Vols take on Bulldogs Saturday at Neyland Stadium

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – University of Tennessee Vols take on the Georgia Bulldogs Saturday afternoon at Neyland Stadium. WATE 6 On Your Side’s Sport’s Director Marshall Hughes live blog:

1st qt:

Georgia 3

Tennessee 0

4:00

Emmanuel Moseley lets the interception slip through and Dawgs convert on third down. #TENNvsUGA — Marshall Hughes (@marshallhughes) September 30, 2017

Vols first three drives: interception, punt, punt. #TENNvsUGA — Marshall Hughes (@marshallhughes) September 30, 2017

3:45

Kendal Vickers bringing the juice. #TENNvsUGA — Marshall Hughes (@marshallhughes) September 30, 2017

Vols 56 yard punt turns into great field position for the Dawgs after the 18 yard return. Georgia is on their 46. #TENNvsUGA — Marshall Hughes (@marshallhughes) September 30, 2017

3:30

Georgia converts the turnover into 3 points. Dawgs lead 3-0 with 13:37 left in the first quarter. #TENNvsUGA — Marshall Hughes (@marshallhughes) September 30, 2017

Quinten Dormady has now totaled 7 turnovers this season. #TENNvsUGA — Marshall Hughes (@marshallhughes) September 30, 2017

The last time the Vols played the Dawgs it ended with a nail-biter. A Hail Mary pass that helped Vols snag the win.

SEC Nation was also on hand this morning at Neyland Stadium.

Butch Jones was asked about his comments to the media this week. He’s on to Georgia. #Vols #SECNation pic.twitter.com/xGTwdnSBTu — Marshall Hughes (@marshallhughes) September 30, 2017

Peyton Manning is also supposed to be honored during halftime Saturday.

Peyton Manning brought his son, Marshall, with him for today's #VolWalk. pic.twitter.com/7Xc4HMJ36C — Marshall Hughes (@marshallhughes) September 30, 2017

The game is set to kick off at Neyland Stadium at 3:30, If you can’t attend the game you can catch on CBS.