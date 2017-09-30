THUMBS UP, THUMBS DOWN: Vols fans react to Georgia loss

KNOXVILLE (WATE)- Vols fans at Neyland Stadium Saturday had mixed feelings about the 41-0 loss to Georgia.

WATE 6 On Your Side Reporter Madisen Keavy went outside the gates of Neyland Stadium to ask: thumbs up, thumbs down post-game.

Some fans had choice changes they would make to the coaching staff.

“Whenever Tennessee made a sack, it was really fun.” said a younger Vols fan.

Others wanted to see changes on the field and in the offense.

“Our defense is a thumbs up in today’s game.. they did amazing.” said one fan.

Even still, Vols fans found positives about the day. Namely, Peyton Manning’s College Football Hall of Fame induction at halftime.

“Peyton Manning’s touchdown pass in the blazer. That’s pretty strong when you can complete a touchdown pass in a suit.” said another fan.