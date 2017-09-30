Pirate Fest is coming to East Tennessee

HARRIMAN (WATE) – Pirate Fest is turning Harriman into Port Royale on on October 7 & 8.

The second annual Pirate Fest is a daytime family-friendly costume-play event. Darkhorse Entertainment, LLC is producing the event being held at the Tennessee Medieval Faire site in Harriman.

“Our first Pirate Fest was well-received. So, this year we have added more fun activities and entertainment and expanded the site. We are throwing a pirate party, and everyone is invited,” said Barrie Paulson, who is the VP-Manager and Entertainment Director.

There are many activities for guest to take part in. Such as the costume contest with two categories- ages 5-12 and 13+, and a prize will be given to the winner. There is also the Pirate Gong Show, a new event where guest share their talents onstage. The Trail of Doom is a 7-10 minute walk in the woods where guest can interact with characters. Other activities include port hole, volleyball, tether ball, stocks, and steel drum. These activities are free.

Other games cost $1 and a treasure hunt cost $2.

Professional entertainment is provided by The Muckers, Three of The Lost Boys, Henry Culpeper, Patrick Compton, and PanEZ Steelband. These groups will play Irish, Celtic, Pirate, and Caribbean music. There will also be a children’s show, a variety show, an interactive comedy show and Kombat Krochet.

Guest are encouraged to bring cash for craft booths, festival food and drinks. Alcohol will be available to guests over 21.

The festival will be held October 7 & 8, from 11am-6pm- rain or shine. Parking is free and tickets are $16 for ages 13+, $8 for ages 5-12, and will be free for ages 4 and under.

The festival is located at 550 Fiske Road, Harriman, TN (about 1 mile Southeast of Hwy 27). Festival rules exclude sharp weapons or loaded guns (stage weapons must be sheathed and zip-tied), pets (service animals only), outside food or drinks, visibly intoxicated persons, and onsite patron camping.

For more information and accomidations visit http://www.roanetourism.com/stay/list/, www.TNPirateFest.com, or call 865-248-8414, or “Like” them on Facebook.