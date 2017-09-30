Oak Ridge shooting leaves one injured

OAK RIDGE (WATE) – Oak Ridge police responded to a shooting at a home on Walsh Lane late Friday night.

Police report that a female was shot by a male. The suspect left the scene when officers arrived.

The suspect fled in a vehicle and was pursued and arrested a short distance from the scene.

The victim was flown to UT Medical Center with multiple life threatening injuries. Her condition is unknown.

The suspect was taken to the Oak Ridge Police Department for questioning.

This investigation is ongoing and charges are pending.

