Oak Ridge Police Warn of “Spoofing” Scam Phone Calls

OAK RIDGE (WATE)- Oak Ridge police are warning residents of a new phone scam.

Residents are receiving “spoofed” phone calls that appear to come from the police department.

Scammers have been calling residents from the police department’s non-emergency line, (865) 425-4399. These calls are not legitimate. Oak Ridge Police will never contact you by phone asking for money or other financial information.

It has also been reported that scammers threaten arrest, jail time or legal action. These are common scam scare tactics.

Anyone receiving these calls should hang up without giving the caller any information.

Caller ID “spoofing” is technology that allows the call to appear as if it is originating from somewhere other than the true location.

If you receive one of these calls or have questions, please contact the Oak Ridge Police Department at (865) 425-3504.