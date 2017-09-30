DISPATCH: Knoxville Police responds to a possible shooting on Cadbury Drive

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Dispatch confirms Knoxville Police Department is responding to a possible shooting on the 6500 block of Cadbury Drive.

The call came in around 7:45 p.m.

Our crew on the scene says there is a heavy police presence in the area and a spotlight on a house and they are working to learn more about what happened.

There is no information on possible victims or injuries at this time.

No further information is available at this time.

