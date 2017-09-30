Bash Bama Fashion Show

KNOXVILLE (WATE)- Gage Models & Talent Agency is producing the Bash Bama Week Fashion Show to benefit the Scarecrow Foundation.

The show will take place on October 19th at a luxury loft, above Uncorked, overlooking Market Square in downtown Knoxville (located at 28 Market Square). The doors open at 6 pm and the show starts at 7 pm.

There will be music and cocktails. UT apparel is provided by Tailgate in Market Square.

The show benefits the Scarecrow Foundation. The foundations works to end hunger and make a difference in the community. The show will also support Mobile Meals.

All apparel seen in the show can be purchased from Tailgate in Market Square.

Anyone interested in participating in the show should visit www.gagetalent.com/casting.

For more information on the show, visit the Bash Bama website at com for a schedule and ticket information.