Vigil held in honor of Knoxville crash victim

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – An early morning fatal car accident on Dandridge Avenue and Witt Place Tuesday wasn’t what the Patrick family had planned.

“I didn’t know what to think, to be honest. I was kind of in shock,” said Alexander Patrick.

Andrew Patrick, 20, was killed in the accident. He was trapped inside the car by flames and taken to UT Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

The Knoxville Police Department says one passenger was ejected from the vehicle and two passengers were pulled from the car by officers John Stevens and Andrew Connell.

“My brother was the youngest one in there. He… I wish he would’ve called me and said, ‘Sis I need you,’ or ‘I need a ride.’ I could’ve did that, he knew better.” said Miracle Patrick, his older sister.

His family met at the site of the accident to light candles, pray and share memories about Andrew Patrick. His sister said she believed he was turning his life around and on the right path.

“I didn’t know what to think, to be honest. I was kind of in shock. That’s where my brother went to heaven, I’m not gonna say that he died. That’s where he want to heaven.” said Miracle Patrick.

Police are not releasing the name of the driver at this time. The cause of the accident is still under investigation.