Titans star Delanie Walker gets death threats; Releases statement about anthem protest

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – With the anthem controversy raging, Tennessee Titans star Delanie Walker says he and his family have received death threats following last Sunday’s game.

The Titans stayed in the locker room Sunday during the anthem. They said they hoped to stay united and avoid having players make choices.

Some fans were still outraged over the decision. After some fans said they would not watch anymore Walker said “Bye” because that was their choice and he could not make anyone watch the Titans games.

Wednesday, Walker engaged hundreds of fans on twitter. Thursday evening he put out this statement about the threats, the controversy, the fans and his experience:

The Tennessee Titans fans are the best in the NFL. What we do on the field every Sunday would mean nothing without knowing we are supported by the city of Nashville and the fans that have been by our side over the years. One of the many things I gained from spending time in the Middle East on the NFL’s USO Tour this spring, is an appreciation for America’s core values and an even greater appreciation for the men and women that defend those values. In being asked about our team’s decision on Sunday to stay in the locker room for the National Anthem, I used strong words to defend our right to make our own choices. Both my choice to spark dialogue for positive change and the fans’ choice to attend our games. It’s that freedom of choice that makes our democracy the envy of many around the world. The death threats that my family and I have received since my comments are heartbreaking. The racist and violent words directed at me and my son only serve as another reminder that our country remains divided and full of hateful rhetoric. These words of hate will only fuel me in my efforts to continue my work reaching out to different community groups, listening to opposing voices, and honoring the men and women in the Armed Forces who risk their lives every day so that we may have this dialogue. I am proud to represent the many faces of Titans fans and believe that only through a more respectful discourse can we achieves the goals of unity, peace and racial equality that I know we all strive for. Titan Up Delanie Walker

The Titans suit up Sunday against the division rival Houston Texans. It is not yet known if another protest is planned.