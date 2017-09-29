Tennessee Senator Paul Bailey to sit out remainder of Titans games

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Tennessee Senator says he wants to leave no doubt on his stance on the NFL National Anthem issue.

After the Tennessee Titans remained in their locker room during the National Anthem on Sunday, Senator Paul Bailey said he was done with going to games this season. The state senator, like millions of Americans, is interested in what the NFL does this week. He just won’t be watching.

When he made the announcement, Senator Bailey said many of his colleagues thought his 55-yard line seats would be up for grabs, but the state senator says he doesn’t plan on selling his tickets or giving them away.

“I had many people including legislators that have called and text asking if they can use my tickets and the answer is ‘no,'” said Senator Bailey. “I am keeping the tickets for the rest of the season as far as holding them in a secure place.”

The lawmakers says he plans on donating the face value of the five tickets to a law enforcement group and an organization that provides military burials. He says he still won’t go back to a game if the Titans go back to standing for the National Anthem.

“If they do decide to do that it would give me encouragement for my season tickets for the next for the next coming season,” said Senator Bailey.

The lawmaker said he bought his Titans seats when he took office five years ago, but says after this year he may end up spending his recreational money with another professional team: The Nashville Predators.