Sevierville man charged in Gatlinburg murder case

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published: Updated:
Victor Bradbum (Sevier County Sheriff's Office)

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — A man in Sevierville was charged with the murder of a 43-year-old woman in Gatlinburg.

District Attorney General Jimmy Dunn said first-degree murder charges were served to Victor Bradburn on Friday. Bradburn is accused of killing Melinda Ruth Russell at her home, located at 819 East Highland Drive in Gatlinburg. Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Russell was killed on Wednesday.

Bradburn remains at the Sevier County Jail on unrelated charges. His arraignment is scheduled for Monday, October 2.

