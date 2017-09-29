Pennsylvania mom reminds others of car seat safety with viral photo

LANCASTER, Pa. (WIVB) — A photo of a badly damaged car have gone viral.

It is part of a Pennsylvania mom’s effort to remind others about the importance of car safety.

Jenna Rabberman says her two young children escaped an accident without a scratch. She says paramedics at the scene credited their safety to being properly buckled into their rear-facing child seats.

“You never think it will happen to you. My boys escaped without a scratch but the paramedics told me it could have been very different had I not taken the extra 2 minutes to be sure they were buckled correctly,” said the mom on Facebook.