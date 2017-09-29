Pennsylvania mom reminds others of car seat safety with viral photo

WIVB Published:

LANCASTER, Pa. (WIVB) — A photo of a badly damaged car have gone viral.

It is part of a Pennsylvania mom’s effort to remind others about the importance of car safety.

Jenna Rabberman says her two young children escaped an accident without a scratch. She says paramedics at the scene credited their safety to being properly buckled into their rear-facing child seats.

“You never think it will happen to you. My boys escaped without a scratch but the paramedics told me it could have been very different had I not taken the extra 2 minutes to be sure they were buckled correctly,” said the mom on Facebook.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s