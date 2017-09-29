Maryville’s Isaiah Cobb a natural leader for the Rebels

Maryville (WATE) – From the vibrant Maryville turf to the fields of Costa Rica, senior Isaiah Cobb has helped lead the Rebels throughout his high school career.

“Isaiah is one of those kids where, he doesn’t get to choose to be a leader or not, he just is,” states his head coach Derek Hunt.

“He sets such a good example every day in practice,” adds running backs coach Mike White. “Every rep means something to him.”

Cobb’s gigantic night — 16 carries, 186 yards, and 3 touchdowns led Maryville to their 41-12 week 6 win against Fulton. Numbers easily impressive enough for our Fox Toyota Player of the Week award.

“I give a lot of that credit to the offensive line,” said Cobb. “They opened huge holes and I was able to capitalize.”

“He’s been everything he was supposed to be this year, and then some,” says Hunt.

Cobb’s been in the zone for Maryville on Friday nights, thanks in part to an eclectic taste in music.

“I’m more of a 90s R&B guy… my go to song is No Diggity, right now.”

He’s also got an NFL star to listen too– his uncle, Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb.

“With such a big time name and person like that being in my life, to see how to do things and be a better man and better student, has been a huge influence on my life and my game.”

“He does so much charity work and for the community and Alcoa, and then he’s scoring touchdowns on Sunday for the Green Bay Packers,” says Hunt. “The fact that Isaiah has the kind of a role model is huge.”

The self-professed mama’s boy takes the family lessons in stride, applying them on and off the field, including Maryville mission trips to Costa Rica the last two summers.

“We’d play sports with the kids, travel to different schools, hang out with them and have a good time,” recalls Cobb.

His head coach accompanied the small group of Rebels on both trips.

“To see him interact with the kids in some of those orphanages and elementary schools, he was always one of the first to dive right in. Even with the language barrier, that didn’t stop him.”

He’s tough to stop on Friday nights these days, but that’s just one part of our Player of the Week.

“He represents all that’s good and impressive about the Maryville football program,” says White.