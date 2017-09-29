Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie join ‘American Idol’ judges panel

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Country singer Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie are officially joining the judges table when “American Idol” makes its debut on WATE 6 On Your Side.

The two will join judge Katy Perry and returning host Ryan Seacrest. The show is slated to premiere in March 2018, but the judge’s panel is set to make their first joint appearance on “Good Morning America” on October 4.

“I can’t wait to be part of the show and I’m so excited to see all the talent out there that America has,” said Bryan, calling Richie his “hero.”

“As a singer, songwriter and producer, I feel I can bring a great deal of experience to the table,” Richie said in a statement via the network. “It’s going to be so much fun!”

Upload your audition to Knoxville Idol Audition. One contestant will receive a “Silver Ticket” to audition with an American Idol Producer in a judge’s city.