Knoxville police officer involved in Alcoa Highway crash, no injuries

WATE 6 On Your Side Staff Published: Updated:
(source: Knoxville Police Department)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A four-car crash involving a police officer’s vehicle is causing some traffic delays on Alcoa Highway in Knoxville.

A tweet from the Knoxville Police Department said no one was injured in the crash. It was reported around 6 p.m. in the southbound lanes near the Marine Base.

No other information has been released on the crash. Drivers are advised to use caution and expect delays.

Download the WATE 6 On Your Side News App for breaking news, weather, sports and traffic alerts.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s