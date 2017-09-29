Knoxville police officer involved in Alcoa Highway crash, no injuries

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A four-car crash involving a police officer’s vehicle is causing some traffic delays on Alcoa Highway in Knoxville.

A tweet from the Knoxville Police Department said no one was injured in the crash. It was reported around 6 p.m. in the southbound lanes near the Marine Base.

No other information has been released on the crash. Drivers are advised to use caution and expect delays.

Download the WATE 6 On Your Side News App for breaking news, weather, sports and traffic alerts.