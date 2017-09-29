Knox County school bus hits parked car, no injuries reported

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knox County Schools says Bus 971 serving Christenberry Elementary School was involved in a minor accident on Friday afternoon.

The accident happened at East Glenwood Avenue and Luttrell Street in the 4th and Gill neighborhood. There were five students on board and no injuries were reported, according to Knox County Schools.

WATE 6 On Your Side reporter Madisen Keavy was on the scene shortly after the accident. She says it looks like the bus hit a parked car and took off the car’s mirror.