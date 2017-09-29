Jury begins deliberations in Tyler Enix murder, kidnapping trial

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Closing arguments wrapped up Friday for a man accused of killing his ex-wife and kidnapping their daughter.

The jury began deliberations just before noon on Friday. Thursday, Judge Steven Sword dropped a carjacking charged and reduced the charge of especially aggravated kidnapping to just kidnapping, however the first degree murder charge still stands.

The main issue the jury will have to decide is not if Tyler Enix killed his ex-wife, Kimberly Enix, but if the murder was premeditated and planned out and if he had intent to kill. The defense argues that Tyler was overcome by a fit of rage when he stabbed Kimberly Enix 47 times. Prosecutors say he planned to murder Kimberly Enix.

STATE: "He didn't run from the police not because he didn't have a plan. He didn't run from the police because he's a coward." @6News pic.twitter.com/bkXfdjg3Jd — Bridgette Bjorlo (@bridgettebjorlo) September 29, 2017

In closing arguments, Assistant District Attorney General Kevin Allen talked about the effort it takes to stab someone 47 times. Prosecutors also replayed taped recordings of the deteriorating relantionship between Tyler and Kimberly Enix. In one recording, Tyler Enix threatens to break Kimberly Enix’s neck.

“He didn’t care about anyone because anyone who cares cannot do something like this. He wanted to kill her,” said Allen. “If he lost control, he would have called 911 or tried to help her. But he didn’t lose control.”

DEFENSE: "The murder was just action without thought. He was full of empty threats because that was all he knew how to do." pic.twitter.com/LP6Xu00cdd — Bridgette Bjorlo (@bridgettebjorlo) September 29, 2017

Assistant Public Defender John Halstead said in the tape recordings Kimberly Enix was on her best behavior because she knew she was being recorded. Tyler Enix did not.

During closing arguments, Halstead said Tyler Enix’s life was spiraling out of control. He said Kimberly Enix was starting to move away and onto a new relationship and Tyler had nothing and was losing everything after their divorce.

“Tyler lost it emotionally and physically. There was no thought, just raging emotion… no plan to get away from this,” said Halstead. “There was no plan. No plan to clean the crime scene. He didn’t resuscitate because he knew she was gone.”

STATE: "The wounds on Kimberly Enix are indicative of everything he promised to do to her." @6News pic.twitter.com/OU3HSG9YPk — Bridgette Bjorlo (@bridgettebjorlo) September 29, 2017

In rebuttals, Allen said the case is a classic example of domestic violence. He also alleged that Tyler Enix was faking his note log that was introduced into evidence.

“All 47 wounds were deliberate plunges. These weren’t slashes and Tyler didn’t sustain any cuts to himself,” said Allen. “He took time to iron his clothes before he left as Kim was upstairs dead.”