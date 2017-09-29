High School Football Week 7 Schedule

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – After seven area teams entered Week 6 with perfect records, only four came out untouched. Anderson County and Farragut are both in for a challenge in Week 7. PrepWeekly.com writer Jesse Smithey broke down several of our area’s matchups to keep an eye on this week.

Smithey: Well it’s going to be offense galore so there’s a lot to like. There should be a lot of points scored in this game. That’s good for the fans, that’s good for us to talk about. Walker Trusley, the Powell quarterback, is averaging over 200 yards per game and has a 3:1 touchdown to interception ratio. Rodney Ellison, the new coach out there the last few years has really turned that program around and got some respectability back for Powell football. Meanwhile, Campbell County is sitting there with one loss but just fifth in the region so this is a great chance for them to get a region win and kick start their ascent up the rankings.

Smithey: Farragut needs to bounce back from that poor offensive showing last week against West. The Admrials posted less than 100 yards of total offense in that game. Science Hill is putting up tons of numbers. Science Hill quarterback Jaylan Adams is going to be a next level player so they’re really going to have to outscore Science Hill on Friday night to get that victory.

Smithey: Just like Anderson County, East Ridge is undefeated and that’s a program that has reached the state quarterfinals the last two seasons so they are a legit contender and probably the first really difficult test for Anderson County out of this new region. Mavericks quarterback Stanton Martin has 23 touchdowns through the air compared to just four interceptions. Look for him to have another big game.

Gatlinburg-Pittman (3-3) at Pigeon Forge (3-2)

Powell (5-1) at Campbell County (4-1)

East Ridge (5-0) at Anderson County (6-0)

Dobyns Bennett (2-3) at Bearden (4-2)

Silverdale (1-3) at CAK (0-6)

Heritage (3-3) at Cleveland (4-2)

Cherokee (3-3) at Cocke Co. (3-2)

Wartburg Central (1-4) at Cumberland Gap (3-2)

Science Hill (5-1) at Farragut (6-0)

Carter (2-4) at Fulton (4-1)

Sullivan East (3-2) at Grainger (3-2)

Central (3-3) at Halls (1-4)

Jellico (1-4) at Hancock Co. (2-4)

Grace (2-3) at Happy Valley (5-0)

Jefferson Co. (4-2) at Hardin Valley (3-2)

Claiborne (3-3) at Johnson Co. (5-0)

Concord Christian (0-6) at The King’s Academy (4-1)

Walker Valley (0-5) at Lenoir City (3-3)

McMinn Central (0-6) at Loudon (5-1)

Coalfield (6-0) at Midway (4-1)

Daniel Boone (3-2) at Morristown East (1-5)

Alcoa (4-2) at Northview Academy (3-3)

Karns (2-4) at Oak Ridge (4-2)

Harriman (1-5) at Oliver Springs (0-5)

Rockwood (3-3) at Oneida (5-1)

Austin-East (4-1) at Scott (1-5)

East Hamilton (1-5) at Sequoyah (3-3)

Gibbs (2-3) at Sevier Co. (3-3)

South-Doyle (1-5) at Seymour (0-5)

Greeneville (5-0) at Sullivan Central (0-5)

Union Co. (2-4) at Sullivan South (4-1)

Oakdale (2-3) at Sunbright (3-2)

Red Bank (4-1) at Sweetwater (4-1)

Marion Co. (2-4) at Tellico Plains (2-4)

Morristown West (2-3) at Union, VA

Notre Dame (4-1) at Webb (2-2)

Clinton (2-3) at West (3-3)

Maryville (4-1) at William Blount (0-6)