Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price resigns amid travel flap

WASHINGTON (WATE) – Secretary of Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price has offered his resignation, which President Trump has accepted, according to a release from the White House.

Trump will name Don J. Wright of Virginia to serve as acting secretary. Wright is currently Deputy Assistant Secretary for Health and Director of the Office of Disease Prevention and Health Promotion.

Trump had said he would soon be making a decision on Price’s face, possibly as early as Friday. Price has been dogged by criticism over a pattern of booking costly charter flights for official travel. Trump called Price a “good man,” but said he wasn’t happy about the travel flap.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.