Greene County deputies search for missing man

BULLS GAP, Tenn. (WATE) – The Greene County Sheriff’s Department is asking for help to find a missing man.

Richard Keith Walls, 57, last spoke to his wife on Thursday morning and said he was at his home in the Bulls Gap area. Later that afternoon, he did not shop up to pick up his paycheck or his wife.

He is not answering his cell phone and his car is not parked at his home. The vehicle is a 2006 red Ford F150 4×4 extended cab truck with tag 6F5R6.

Walls is diabetic and dependent on insulin. He is described as 5 feet 9 inches tall, 250 pounds, with grey hair and brown eyes. He has tattoos on both arms.

Anyone with information should call 911 or call the sheriff’s department at (423) 798-1800.

PHOTOS: Richard Walls missing man View as list View as gallery Open Gallery (source: Greene County Sheriff's Department) (source: Greene County Sheriff's Department) (source: Greene County Sheriff's Department) (source: Greene County Sheriff's Department) Richard Keith Walls (source: Greene County Sheriff's Department)