KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Disability Resouce Center in Knoxville will be hosting a festival to bring awareness.

The Be a Friend Festival will be Oct. 13 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Ashley Nicole Dream Playground, 620 Winona Street in Knoxville.

There will be food, games, activities and more at the free event.

The center is a nonprofit that provides services including peer support, advocacy, independent living skills training and more.