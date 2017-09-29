Crossville police plan for possible white nationalist rally, counter-protests

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Police in Crossville are preparing for a possible white nationalist rally Saturday as well as protests against it, while encouraging everyone to remain peaceful.

The Crossville Police Department says it learned Friday morning a group it says is “white nationalist, white supremacist and neo-Nazi” may be planning to meet in the area over the weekend. Additionally, another group it describes as a “militant political movement of autonomous, self-styled anti-fascist group” may arrived to protest, though no protest has been scheduled that they are aware of.

The police department, as well as the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office and Tennessee Highway Patrol are coordinating efforts to peacefully protect the rights of both groups, as well as citizens.

They ask anyone who attends a scheduled or non-scheduled event to remain peaceful and respectful. If anyone spots any violence, they are asked to call 911 immediately. Public streets, sidewalks and property should not be rendered impassable at anytime, the police department says.