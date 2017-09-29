Car, mini-bike collide in Roane County, injuring 12-year-old

HARRIMAN, Tenn. (WATE) – A 12-year-old was injured in a mini-bike accident Wednesday afternoon in Roane County.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol says a car driven by Jami Keen, 31, was going east on Renfro Road around 5:03 p.m., approaching the intersection with White Road. The child on the mini-bike was going north on White Road toward the same intersection.

Troopers say Keen ran the stop sign and both vehicles entered the intersection at the same time. The mini-bike hit the right front fender of Keen’s car, causing the child to be ejected. The child was taken to the hospital. Neither Keen nor her 10-year-old passenger were injured.

The child’s name and condition have not been released.