Bond granted for Knoxville woman charged in pill mill operation

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A judge has granted bond for a Knoxville woman who is accused of being responsible for distributing enough oxycodone to generate revenue of at least $17.5 million.

Sylvia Hofstetter, 51, is charged with conspiring with other pain clinic operators or sponsors of pill shopping organizations to distribute oxycodone and to launder the proceeds generated by those clinics. She was also indicted on an additional overdose death enhancement by a Knoxville Federal Grand Jury.

As part of the conditions of her bond, Hofstetter is restricted to 24-hour-a-day lockdown at her residence and location monitoring. She is also required to avoid all contact with victims, witnesses, co-defendants and co-conspirators.

Hofstetter will remain in the Knox County Jail until she has posted bond and/or complied with all the conditions of her release.