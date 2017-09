PINEVILLE, Ky. (WATE) — A Bell County, Kentucky child showed off his intelligence on a hit TV show.

Kenneth “Bub” Treece, an eighth-grade student, appeared on “Who Wants to be a Millionaire.” The show highlighted “whiz-kids” during its current season.

Treece was able to meet host Chris Harrison and go home with money! During the show, Treece joked that his mom told him to not ask her for help on a math question.

Treece’s episode will air on Monday at 12:30 p.m. on WATE 6 On Your Side.