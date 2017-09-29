38 arrested during Grainger County undercover drug operation

RUTLEDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Thirty-eight people were arrested in Grainger County during an undercover drug operation.
The sheriff’s department conducted the operation which involved many drugs, including suboxone, meth, fentynal, marijuana and prescription medication.
Some arrests were non-drug related.
The total amount of charges equaled 136.
Seventeen people were arrested on Sept. 27 during the operation, making a total of 84 charges.
- James Benning, Knoxville, TN, Sale of Controlled Substance (Drug Free Zone), Delivery of Controlled Substance (Drug Free Zone), Sale of Schedule 2 Drugs x2, Delivery of Schedule 2 Drugs x2. (6 Charges Total) Bond $25,000.00
- James Dixon, Rutledge, TN, Sale of Schedule 2 Drugs, Delivery of Schedule 2 Drugs (2 Charges Total). Bond $20,000.00
- Mitchell Atkins, Rutledge, TN, Sale of Schedule 3 Drugs, Delivery of Schedule 3 Drugs (2 Charges Total). Bond $10,000.00
- Amber Smith-Closson, Bean Station, TN, Sale of Schedule 2 Drugs, Delivery of Schedule 2 Drugs (2 Charges Total). Bond $50,000.00 with GPS.
- Tony Grubb, Blaine, TN, Sale of Schedule 3 Drugs x3, Delivery of Schedule 3 Drugs x3 (6 Charges Total). Bond $10,000.00
- Jason Junior Coffey (AKA Mater), Bean Station, TN, Sale of Schedule 2 Drugs x2, Delivery of Schedule of 2 Drugs x2 (4 Charges Total). Bond $20,000.00
- Teresa Ramsey, Rutledge, TN, Sale of Schedule 3 Drugs, Delivery of Schedule 3 Drugs (2 Charges Total) Bond NONE
- Wilson Wilmoth, Washburn, TN, Sale of Schedule 6 Drugs x6, Delivery of Schedule 6 Drugs x6, Possession of a Firearm during Commission of Felony (13 Charges Total) Bond $10,000.00
- Donna Wilmoth, Washburn, TN, Sale of Schedule 6 Drugs x4, Delivery of Schedule 6 Drugs x4, Possession of a Firearm during Commission of Felony (9 Charges Total) Bond $10,000.00
- Donnika Jordan, Washburn, TN, Sale of Schedule 6 Drugs x3, Delivery of Schedule 6 Drugs x3 (6 Charges Total) Bond $10,000.00
- Jeffery Miller, Rutledge, TN, Sale of Schedule 2 Drugs, Delivery of Schedule 2 Drugs, (2 Charges Total) Bond $10,000.00
- Skyler James, Rutledge, TN, Sale of Schedule 2 Drugs, Delivery of Schedule 2 Drugs (2 Charges Total) Bond NONE
- Gerald Lowe, Rutledge, TN, Attempted Aggravated Assault, Unlawful Possession of Firearm (2 Charges Total) Bond $5,000.00
- Tyler Chase Atkins, Bean Station, TN, Sale of Schedule 3 Drugs, Delivery of Schedule 3 Drugs (2 Charges Total) Bond $10,000.00
- Stacy Davis, Mooresburg, TN, Sale of Schedule 2 Drugs, Delivery of Schedule 2 Drugs (2 Charges Total) Bond $10,000.00
- Roy Collins (AKA Bear), Blaine, TN, Sale of Schedule 2 Drugs x5, Delivery of Schedule 2 Drugs x5, Unlawful Possession of Firearm during Commission of Felony x2 (12 Charges Total) Bond NONE
- Joshua Crews, Thorn Hill, TN, Sale of Schedule 3 Drugs, Delivery of Schedule 3 Drugs, Sale of Schedule 2 Controlled Substance x4, Delivery of Schedule 2 Controlled Substance x4 (10 Charges Total) Bond $20,000.00
Seven people were arrested during the past month in connection to the operation, making a total of 26 charges.
- David Davis, Jefferson City, TN, Sale of Schedule 2 Drugs, Delivery of Schedule 2 Drugs, (2 Charges Total) Bond $10,000.00 Arrested 9/11/2017
- Megan Yates, Blaine, TN, Sale of Schedule 2 Drugs, Delivery of Schedule 2 Drugs, (2 Charges Total) Bond $10,000.00 Arrested 9/11/2017
- Lois Bull, New Market, TN, Sale of Schedule 2 Drugs, Delivery of Schedule 2 Drugs, (2 Charges Total) Bond $25,000.00 Arrested 9/11/2017
- Stephanie King, Bean Station, TN, Sale of Schedule 3 x3, Delivery of Schedule 3 x3 (6 Charges Total) Bond $20,000.00 Arrested 8/28/2017
- Johnny Harris, Rutledge, TN, Sale of Schedule 3, Delivery of Schedule 3 (2 Charges Total) Bond $20,000.00 Arrested 8/31/2017
- Stacey White, Bean Station, TN, Sale of Schedule 2 Morphine x2, Delivery of Schedule 2 Morphine x2, Sale of Schedule 2 Oxycodone, Delivery of Schedule 2 Oxycodone, Sale of Schedule 2 Meth, Delivery of Schedule 2 Meth ( 8 Charges Total) Bond $50,000.00 with GPS Arrested 8/31/2017
- Kenneth Carpenter, Bean Station, TN, Sale of Schedule 2 Meth x2, Delivery of Schedule 2 Meth x2 (4 Charges Total) Bond NONE Arrested 8/28/2017
Fourteen people were arrested during the operation for non-drug charges, making a total of 26 charges.
- Skylar James, Rutledge, TN, Forgery
- Sandra Donelson, Thorn Hill, TN, Violation of Probation
- Chris Fleeman, Rutledge, TN, Violation of Probation
- Chelsey Collins, Sneedville, TN, Failure to Appear, Violation of Probation
- Brittney Miller, Knoxville, TN, Violation of Probation
- Abbi Welch, Corryton, TN, Failure to Appear
- Jeffrey Grooms, Newport, TN, Failure to Appear, Violation of Probation
- Eric Brown, Luttrell, TN, Violation of Probation
- Travis Brogan, Luttrell, TN, Violation of Probation x2
- Jacob Trent, Morristown, TN, Violation of Probation
- Jessee Short, Whitesburg, TN, Failure to Appear
- Christopher Watson, Blaine, TN, Violation of Probation
- Jonathan Ogan, Bean Station, TN, Theft Under $1,000.00
- Edward Barnett, Bean Station, TN, Violation of Probation