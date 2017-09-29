1 shot during attempted robbery in Northeast Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One person was shot during an attempted robbery in Knoxville early Friday morning.

Investigators say the shooting happened around 12:55 a.m. at 2724 E. Magnolia Avenue.

A male victim says when he was outside of his apartment with his girlfriend, a suspect tried to rob him.

The suspect shot him in the right leg and side before fleeing.

The victim was transported to University of Tennessee Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect is described to be a black man with long hair. He was last seen wearing all black and was driving a smaller model black pick-up truck.

If you have any information, contact the Knoxville Police Department’s Crime and Drug Hotline at 865-215-7112.