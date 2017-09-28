Women celebrate 40th birthdays on Appalachian Trail

BRYSON CITY, N.C. (WATE) – Two strong women are living quite the adventure on the Appalachian Trail. The trail is celebrating its 80th year and while WATE 6 On Your Side ran into two women taking an entire month away from their “real lives” – their jobs, their husbands, even children – to live out their dream.

“You are crazy. Have a good time, but you are crazy.”

Jeannine Shellenberger described her family’s response when she and her friend Rebecca Chute said they wanted to celebrate their 40th birthdays by hiking the Appalachian Trail.

“For me, it is the physical challenge, like pushing yourself every day to do more and embrace those fears – like there are bears out here!” Shellenberger said.

The women are hoping to complete 500 miles of the trail in 35 days. They were just over two weeks into their trip when WATE 6 On Your Side caught up with them on Clingman’s Dome.

“The food has been difficult. We tried to pack lightweight things, but there were certain things that we knew we needed,” said Shellenberger.

Paring down what you carry is a huge part of hiking the Appalachian Trial. Many hikers’ packs weigh up to 30 pounds, so these two divided up some of the essentials. while packing a few non-essentials as well.

Two hundred miles into their journey, they still had great attitudes. They have a message for anyone even thinking of hitting the trail.

“It’s such an easy thing to do because there are sections. You don’t have to do the whole thing. Just get out there and do a section,” said Shellenberger.

Young man hikes Appalachian Trail through Smokies twice

When he was just 10 years old, Garrett Soehn set out with his family to hike all 70 miles of the Appalachian Trail that goes through the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. The trip took 10 days.

Garrett Soehn’s parents are no strangers to the park. His mother, Dana Soehn, is the park spokesperson, but these were were all about family and making memories.

“You didn’t have cell phone coverage. It was a chance for us to really spend quality time,” remembers Dana Soehn. “We would get into shelters early and we would play cards, read, a lot of trail time and just talk.”

Garrett Soehn says the experience of climbing Shuckstack Tower, cooking in the backcountry and carrying all of his supplies, wasn’t too much work. It actually inspired him to want to hike the entire Appalachian Trail someday.

“A lot of people are kind of intimidated by it, but they would all really like to do it,” says Gerrett Soehn.

At age 16, Garrett Soehn hiked the same route he took at age 10. The entire trip only took him five days.