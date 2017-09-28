Winning Powerball ticket worth $50K bought in Knox County

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published:

POWELL, Tenn. (WATE) — One lucky person purchased a winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000 in Knox County.

There were 9,9916 winning tickets in Tennessee Wednesday night.

The winner of the $50,000 matched four white numbers and the red Powerball.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s