Want to stay safe while walking home alone? There’s an app for that

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – There’s an app for everything, but one that will prevent you from being a victim of crime can be life-saving.

It’s appropriately named LiveSafe.

Have you walked home alone? From class, a bar, or maybe a sporting event? The LiveSafe app is a new kind of eye, a virtual escort to keep tabs on your progress at all times.

The “safe walk” feature prevents crime or opportunities for them to happen before something goes wrong.

If you’re working late on the walk back to the car, open the app. You have a walker or a watcher. The watcher is notified their friend is walking home, and through GPS tracking, they closely follow.

In an emergency, there are safety buttons that are easy to access that will call the police or 911.

And in a worst-case scenario, most importantly, if something does happen, the watcher has the last known location.

When all goes to plan, walkers and watchers are both notified.

The LiveSafe app keeps everyone on the same page, every step of the way–and several steps ahead of criminals.