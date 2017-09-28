Stores offer freebies, discounts for International Coffee Day

WATE 6 On Your Side Staff Published:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Friday, September 29, is International Coffee Day and a number of coffee, doughnut and other shops are offering discounts and freebies for the occasion.

  • Krispy Kreme: Get a free hot brewed coffee or small iced premium blend all weekend. Find a participating location.
  • Dunkin’ Donuts: Get a free medium hot coffee when you buy a medium or larger cup of hot coffee
  • McDonald’s: Get a small specialty coffee for $2 at participating locations, or a free medium McCafe with any purchase in the McDonald’s app
  • Keurig: Get 20 percent off all pods and bagged coffee bought at www.keurig.com with coupon code CELEBRATE
  • Pilot Flying J: Get a free small cup of Pilot coffee, cappuccino or small hot tea by showing a coupon on  their website or Facebook page.
  • Cinnabon: Get a free 12-ounce coffee at participating locations.
  • Duck Donuts: Buy one coffee get one free
  • Dippin’ Donuts: Free 12-ounce cup of fresh ground coffee with any purchase
  • Loves Travel Stops: All hot beverages sold in East Tennessee are only $1 and the proceeds go to East Tennessee Children’s Hospital
  • Status Dough: Free 12 ounce hot coffee or cold brew
  • Einstein’s Bagels: Free cup of regular coffee, no purchase necessary

Did we miss a freebie or discount? Let us know!

