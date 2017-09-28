Tyler Enix decides not to testify in murder, kidnapping trial

Related Coverage Gruesome crime scene recalled in Knoxville murder, kidnapping trial

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tyler Enix decides not to testify in his own trial. Enix is accused of stabbing his ex-wife Kimberly Enix to death and then taking off with their then two-year-old daughter, sparking a multi-state Amber Alert.

Defense challenges murder, kidnapping charges

In court Thursday, the defense challenged the kidnapping charges for Tyler Enix. They argued that Tyler Enix could not kidnap his own child.

They also ask the judge to acquit the first degree murder charge, saying the state did not prove there was any planning or premeditation involved.

Phone conversations, text messages between Tyler and Kimberly Enix

The state called their last witness, Federal Bureau of Investigation agent Steven McFall, on Thursday. He examined the phone and computer records in the case. McFall read text message exchanges between Tyler and Kimberly Enix.

The text messages show Tyler Enix was angry at Kimberly Enix for blocking him on Facebook. When she unblocked him, Tyler Enix begs her to send him a friend request.

Agent McFall says Kimberly Enix send Tyler Enix a text message that says “I have an order of protection. Stop contacting me.” Later Tyler Enix texts, “I’m at my breaking point, Kim. I can’t sit here by myself anymore” and “I’m just worried you’re talking to another man. I’ve already lost everything.”

Taped conversations between Kimberly Enix and Tyler Enix were also played in court.

“You are unwelcome here,” said Kimberly Enix to Tyler Enix. “You just show up. We’re divorced.”

Also on a phone recording Tyler Enix is heard telling Kimberly Enix, “I’m going to break your neck.”

McFall says logs from Tyler Enix allege that Kimberly Enix had repeated drunken, violent episodes. The defense claims that Kimberly Enix was the initial aggressor.

