Second Harvest to give UT Power Towels before game against Georgia

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee is bringing awareness during its Hunger Action Month.

The organization will be hosting Tim Kerin Memorial Towel Drive at the University of Tennessee Saturday.

UT Power Towels will be distributed to fans outside of each gate starting at 1:30 p.m.

The towels are free, however, a $5 donation is suggested.

“Second Harvest is grateful to the University of Tennessee and its fans for supporting our efforts in fighting hunger and for this outstanding fundraiser in memory of Tim Kerin,” says Elaine Streno, Executive Director. “Every dollar of the proceeds collected in this drive will benefit the food bank to provide food to families in need in East Tennessee.”

Tim Kerin was a former head athletic trainer for the university. He was honored in 1992 as Trainer of the Year by the Tennessee Athletic Trainers Society and was admitted into the National Athletic Trainers Association Hall of Fame in 1993.