Royal Caribbean cruise ship brings aid to hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico

WFLA Published:
Downed power lines and debris are seen in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria in Yabucoa, Puerto Rico, Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017. Governor Ricardo Rossello and Resident Commissioner Jennifer Gonzalez, the island’s representative in Congress, have said they intend to seek more than a billion in federal assistance and they have praised the response to the disaster by President Donald Trump, who plans to visit Puerto Rico next week, as well as FEMA Administrator Brock Long. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (WFLA) – Cruise ships are bringing much needed aid to hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico.

On Wednesday, the Royal Caribbean cruise ship Adventure of the Seas delivered a cargo of electric generators, water and medical supplies.

The executive director of the Puerto Rico Tourism Company asked cruise lines and airlines to help transport aid to the island following Hurricane Maria.

The 3,800 passenger vessel is also transporting aid to Saint Croix and Saint Thomas, which were hit by both Maria and Hurricane Irma.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s