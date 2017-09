MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (WIVB) — It looks like Justin Timberlake may be ready for a Super Bowl halftime show.

Reports say the singer will take part in Pepsi’s Super Bowl 52 show in Minneapolis this coming February.

The NFL isn’t saying anything about the show yet.

His return will come more than a decade after his part in Janet Jackson’s infamous wardrobe malfunction.

The FCC fined CBS $550,000 for the incident, but a federal appeals court threw it out.