Knoxville hero’s mom, coach moved by ESPN ’30 for 30′ film on Zaevion Dobson

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A local teen hero was back in the national spotlight. An ESPN 30 for 30 documentary aired Thursday about the life legacy of Zaevion Dobson. The teen was killed in December of 2015 while protecting two friends from gunfire.

The film documented a team fighting through tragedy as they remembered a teammate gone too soon. It captured the raw emotion from the person who knew him best, his mom Zenobia Dobson. She said those tears turned to happy ones after watching this film.

“Each tear I cried, it is joy to my heart. Sometimes I am sad but tonight it was just tears of joy because I am so proud of Zaevion,” she said.

Dobson believed this film perfectly depicted her sweet boy.

“Earned. He earned that. It wasn’t just given to him. It was just something that he earned and the split decision that he made was a gift from God,” she said.

A big part of the film was on the Fulton High School Football team dedicating last football season to Zaevion Dobson. Coach Rob Black said it’s a way to help cope through the tragic loss.

“Represented like the film said healing for our team and them finding a purpose to play for other than just to play the game,” said Black.

Black said the film brought back tremendous memories. His teammates liked how the film portrayed their friend.

“They got it pretty much on the spot. He was energetic, hyper and funny,” said Joey Smith.

Three people face charges in the murder of Zaevion Dobson – Kipling Colbert, Richard Williams and Christopher Bassett.