KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Students at Bearden High School in Knoxville are planning a protest after learning about possible changes coming to the school system.

The Knox County Board of Education will be voting on changes to school policies in two weeks. The changes, if passed, would do away with protective language for LGBT students and staff.

The Gay Straight Alliance is planning an organized protest on Friday to share their disagreement with the plan.

The school system says they are considering changing the language in some policies but also say, “Knox County Schools does not tolerate discrimination or harassment of its students and employees for any reason. Proposed changes to the policies would not limit those protections.”