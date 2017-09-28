Holly Bobo’s family speaks out on ABC’s ‘20/20’ this Friday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The family of Holly Bobo spoke with ABC News’ “20/20” for an episode that airs Friday night on ABC.

The interviews with Karen, Dana, and Clint Bobo come less than a week after Zach Adams was convicted and sentenced in the young woman’s disappearance, rape, and murder in 2011.

“It was real hard,” Dana Bobo told “20/20.” “But I listened and watched every bit of it… I wanted to hear what happened to our daughter.”

Adams was handed down life in prison plus 50 years without the possibility of parole in the case.

His trial was an emotional rollercoaster for the family as they watched and listened to hours of testimony, detailing what happening to the then 20-year-old nursing student.

“The world will miss out on one of the sweetest souls I have ever known in my life,” Karen Bobo said.

Watch the full episode Friday night at 10 p.m. on WATE 6 On Your Side

