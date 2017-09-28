Gov. Haslam considering U.S. Senate run

Governor Bill Haslam (WKRN)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam said Thursday he is considering to run for U.S. Senate, according to the Tennessean.

The governor is interested in Sen. Bob Corker’s seat.

“It merits spending some time thinking about it and praying about it,” said Haslam.

According to WKRN, the governor plans to pray and take a few weeks to make his decision.

The senator said Tuesday that he will not be running for reaction.

“After much thought, consideration and family discussion over the past year, Elizabeth and I have decided that I will leave the United States Senate when my term expires at the end of 2018,” Corker said in a statement.

