Fort Campbell soldiers deploy to Puerto Rico

(Courtesy: Clarksville Now via WKRN)

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. (AP) – Fort Campbell soldiers have deployed to Puerto Rico to help with relief efforts after Hurricane Maria tore up the island, killing at least 16 people and leaving millions without power and water.

A statement from the Army post on the Kentucky-Tennessee line says an element of the 101st Airborne Division dubbed Team Medevac left Wednesday for Puerto Rico. The statement says the team is comprised of more than 70 personnel and eight medevac Blackhawk helicopters.

Maj. Kurtis P. Evick, who is commanding the team, says the soldiers “will help save lives and mitigate suffering.” He says they will stay on the island as long as they are needed.

