Dirty kitchen, food temperatures off at Knoxville Asian-style restaurant

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – An Asian-style restaurant received the lowest health inspection grade of the week.

Several of the critical violations written by the inspector at the lowest scoring restaurant are issues that could potentially make customers ill if not corrected. A reinspection is scheduled soon.

Mandarin House, 314 Merchant Drive – Grade: 77

In North Knoxville, Mandarin House received a passing grade. Below 70 is considered unsanitary.

First off, the inspector found the reach-in cooler way too warm, it was at 50 degrees. Food was even warmer. Chicken was at 78 degrees and eggs were at 55 degrees.

The cold holding temperature is 41 and below the slow the growth of bacteria. Also, water from the condenser in the cooler was found dripping onto some food.

The food slicer was dirty. It had not been cleaned and sanitized properly and had food debris on it.

When the inspector checked inside the microwave oven, it was dirty. Cloths used to clean and wipe customer tables, they’re supposed to be kept in a bucket with sanitizer in it. When the inspector the bucket, there was no santizer.

Some food in the walk-in cooler had no date marks on them. Once food is opened and is held in a refrigerator, the product is supposed to have a date on it and be thrown away after seven days, but with no date marks, there is no way of determining the age of the food. Also, food in dry storage was not covered, it’s supposed to be

Mandarin House will be re-inspected in a few weeks.

More online: Read this week’s full health inspections [PDF]

Tom + Chee, 9159 Kingston Pike – Grade: 66 New Grade: 97

Last week, Tom and Chee on Kingston Pike scored a failing grade of 66. The inspector has returned and re-inspected the place, the new grade is a 97.

No re-inspections will be necessary at the high scoring restaurants this week.

Top Scores of the Week:

Chick-Fil-A, West Town Mall – Grade: 100

Bojangles, 9101 Kingston Pike – Grade: 100

Culver’s, 8113 Kingston Pike – Grade: 100

Salsarita’s, 105 Moss Grove Blvd. – Grade: 100

Domino’s Pizza, 7914 Middlebrook Pike – Grade: 100

Panda Garden, 2423 Callahan Drive – Grade: 100

Chick-Fila-A, 6569 Clinton Highway – Grade: 99

Gibby’s Dining and Drinks, 9134 Executive Park Drive – Grade: 99

Bull Feathers Sports Cafe, 10535 Kingston Pike – Grade: 98

Taco Bell, 6175 Clinton Highway – Grade: 98

Chen Garden, 7658 Oak Ridge Highway – Grade: 98

The Original Louis’ Drive-In, 4661 Old Broadway – Grade: 97

Many of those top scoring restaurants are busy serving lots of customers, those grades reflect management and staff knowing and following the health rules.