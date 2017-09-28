Community steps up to help Oak Ridge mother and son amputees

Related Coverage Oak Ridge mother and son amputees need help making home accessible

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) – East Tennesseans have responded to a request for help from an Oak Ridge woman and her son who are both amputees. Margaret Jones, a former restaurant manager in Oak Ridge, says she has to work hard to navigate her home.

She lost both legs to diabetes and her son recently lost a leg to the disease as well. She can’t afford upgrades to make her home more accessible, like a lowered sink and a walk-in shower.

Hot Bagel Company shared Don Dare’s story about the Jones family on Facebook, and it’s only one example of people feeling inspired to lend a helping hand.

.”No more tears, things are going to work out for you. I am going to make sure of that,” said Donna Sullivan, owner of Hot Bagel Company.

Less than 24 hours after their story aired, Margaret Jones’ prayers have been answered.

Previous story: Oak Ridge mother and son amputees need help making home accessible

“Words cannot express what I’m going through now. I’m so excited, so, so excited,” Margaret Jones said.

Sullivan saw Don Dare’s story Wednesday night about the Jones’ need for help making her home wheelchair friendly.

“It’s very shocking to me that someone in this community is having to live like that and so knowing how wonderful this community is, how they will help, when called upon, I know that they can help this family,” said Sullivan.

She’s now asking that very community to help her help the Joneses.

“What we’re going to need is volunteers once we get all the money together, would you kids be willing to help with this project?” she said.

“We’ll need some materials and Pinnacle Bank will be involved in supporting this. I will be involved in supporting this, really trying to work with Donna as she coordinates our efforts to help one of our own,” said David Bradshaw with Pinnacle Financial Partners.

Thursday was the first time Jones and Sullivan had ever spoken with each other, but it won’t be the last.

If you’d like to take part in the effort to help the Jones family, you can drop by Hot Bagel Company, 1155 Oak Ridge Turnpike, where there is a donation basket. You can also contact Donna Sullivan by calling (865) 482-2435.