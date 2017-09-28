Chattanooga woman loses eyeballs in attack, suspect charged

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WATE) — The Chattanooga Police Department has charged a 45-year-old man with attempted first-degree murder after officers say he attacked a woman so badly that she lost both of her eyeballs.

Michael D. Robertson was charged with attempted first-degree murder and aggravated assault. The victim is recovering in the hospital.

When police arrived at a home on the 7300 block of Frances Drive in Chattanooga on Wednesday evening, officers said they found the victim lying face down on the ground with an eyeball lying next to her. Robertson was arrested at the house.

Medical staff told investigators the victim had cuts to her arm, a stab wound to her stomach and breast and had lost both of her eyeballs. EMS crews told investigating officers the woman will permanently lose her sight because of the attack.

Investigators said they found a broken knife at the house. Robertson told officers he is “at a low point in his life” and was having a fight with the victim over their son. He says he blacked out and did not remember what he did.